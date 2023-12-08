Yorkshire-based Farmison relaunches Ripon site less than a year after being bought out of administration

Yorkshire-based online butcher Farmison & Co has announced the relaunch of its Ripon site as well as a series of new supply deals, less than a year after the firm was bought out of administration.

In April of this year, Farmison fell into administration owing over £7 million to trade suppliers and farmers, before being bought out by a consortium led by former Asda CEO Andy Clarke.

The firm has announced that it has now completed the first stage of its plan to “re-energise” the business, with the relaunch of its Ripon-based Cut By Farmison store. Farmison said it had completed the recruitment of 60 new roles at the Ripon headquarters, to which the store is attached.

The firm has also announced a string of new deals made over the last six months, including an arrangement to supply The Grill restaurant at London-basedHarrods, as well as the department store’s food hall. Farmison previously supplied Harrods before entering administration in April.

Farmison chief executive Andy Adcock (right) with Paul Minett, who joined Farmison as a consultant on its retail proposition.

Farmison has also announced a partnership deal with restaurant group Individual Restaurants.

Chief executive officer, Andy Adcock, said the firm was now looking towards the next stage of its plan.

He said: “Because it’s rooted in a clear principle to help and encourage consumers to eat better meat, this business has always had significant potential. Our work to bring new energy to Farmison over the last six months has only made that view stronger.

“Because of those efforts, we can now look forward to moving on to the next stage of our plan - returning Farmison to sustainable growth in the months and years ahead.”

The firm has also now launched a partnership with Fish for Thought, its first entry into the fish market, as well as a collaboration with Prumplestown Estate, which is aiming to revive England’s oldest cattle breed, the Longhorn.

In relaunching the Ripon store, the firm has also re-opened its click and collect service, as well as its meat box subscription service.

At the time of falling into administration in April, Farmison employed 75 staff, most of whom were let go.

Less than three weeks later, the firm was bought out by a group including Andy Clarke and Chilli Marketing’s Gareth Whittle for an undisclosed sum.