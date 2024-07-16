Yorkshire-based Fintel to make ninth acquisition of the year with deal to buy research firm RSMR

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield-based Fintel, which provides fintech and support services to the UK retail financial services sector, said that it had conditionally agreed to acquire the firm for an undisclosed sum.

The company also owns brands including Defaqto and SimplyBiz. Fintel will acquire RSMR through its Defaqto brand.

Matt Timmins, Joint CEO of Fintel, said: "RSMR's fund ratings and portfolios are trusted by over 15,000 advisers across the UK. Utilising a rigorous research methodology, their ratings are a badge of quality, due diligence and reputation. RSMR is another strategically important acquisition, adding industry expertise, insight and data that is complementary to Defaqto's.”

Fintel has announced that it is set to acquire fellow Yorkshire fund ratings and research agency Rayner Spencer Mills Research Limited (RSMR). Photo: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

"I have worked with Ken, Geoff and the team at RSMR for a long time and hugely admire their research methodology, independence and dedication to the market. Their history, pedigree and ambition will add significantly to our business and I am delighted that RSMR have chosen Defaqto and Fintel to support the next stage of their growth.''

RSMR will be the ninth business acquired by Fintel over the past 12 months, joining AKG, VouchedFor, Competent Adviser, Micap, Synaptic, Owen James, ifaDASH and threesixty on its expanded service and technology platform.

Fintel said the acquisition is expected to complete “in the coming months”, subject to regulatory approval.

The company added that the latest acquisition was in line with its strategy to “expand into adjacent markets, adding scale, IP and quality data sets to help the market understand and improve the suitability of financial products”.