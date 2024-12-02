Yorkshire-Based Futureworks NY speaks out on Government's jobs White Paper

As the Government announces its 'Get Britain Working White Paper', also touted as the "biggest employment reforms in a generation", Scarborough-based charity Futureworks NY points out it has been helping young people and adults back into employment since 2012.

According to Government figures, one-in-eight young people are not in employment, education or training, and nine million adults lack the essential skills they need to get on in work. The White Paper also sets out how every 18-to-21-year-old in England will have access to an apprenticeship, quality training and education opportunities or help to find a new job under a new ‘Youth Guarantee.’

These new opportunities will be the responsibility of young people to take them up, and an advisory panel will be set up to put young people at the heart of decision making.

Yet, Futureworks has helped over 1,200 individuals get back on track thanks to a dedicated team and bespoke support packages which chime with local need and infrastructure.

Futureworks NY team

Sarah Thornton, co-founder of Futureworks which has its main offices in Victoria Road, Scarborough, said: “While the announcement of the White Paper is welcome, we are eager to promote the fact that our dedicated team have been helping get young people and adults get back on track in terms of qualifications and employment for well over a decade.

Potential

“The team are passionate about helping and supporting young people and adults in our local community in Scarborough to believe and achieve their full potential.

“Our mission is to provide support and guidance to vulnerable and disengaged individuals; young people, providing holistic support as well as opportunities to develop experience, life skills and accredited qualifications.

“We also work with economically inactive adults with the aim of moving them closer to employment, increasing social skills and reducing feelings of isolation for our local community in Scarborough.

Michelle Padron Kitching, co-founder of Futureworks, said: “We encourage all our clients to fulfil their potential through engagement, motivation, and support via alternative learning structures which are bespoke to individual circumstances and also meet the unique economic landscape of Scarborough and the Yorkshire Coast, which is very different to other urban towns and cities.”

Futureworks NY have a portfolio of packages which aim to help school-age, youths and adult learners in the Scarborough area.

The charity is supported by local businesses and organisations along with funds from BBC Children in Need and the National Lottery Community Fund. Government funding would also be very welcome.