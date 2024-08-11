Yorkshire-based healthcare marketing agency transfers to employee ownership

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beverley-based JMP Health was founded in 1993 by Phillip Barrow and Judith Barrow and was later taken on by Paul Russell.

Mr Russell is remaining as managing director and executive creative director of the business following the transfer of 100 per cent of shares to its workforce through a trust.

He said: “Transferring ownership into the team at JMP Health ensures its culture and values live on for next chapter in the company’s life.

Azets corporate finance partner Tariq Javaid.

“Over the years we have adopted a policy of growing our talent and empowering the team to make decisions themselves and the company’s success is reflective of this.

“It is just reward for the hard work and talent of the team who have played such an important role in the success of the business over more than 30 years.

“We can together look forward to an exciting future with further growth and continuity of service for our valued customers in the healthcare sector.”

UK accountancy Azets in Yorkshire provided deal and tax advisory services and Yorkshire law firm Ramsdens Solicitors provided legal advice.

The team comprised corporate finance partner Tariq Javaid and tax senior manager Karen Sadler at Azets along with Stephen Newman at Ramsdens.

Mr Javaid said: “JMP Health is a highly successful business which is well suited to employee ownership with a family culture, strong values and a deeply committed team of visionary designers.

“It is a great Yorkshire success story based on high-quality hybrid design services and exhaustive expertise in a complex and specialist field.

“It has been a privilege to work with Paul in assisting with the transition to an EOT, which allows JMP Health to look forward to the future with great confidence as employee-owned business.”

Mr Russell added: “My thanks to go to Azets and Ramsdens for their advice and expertise throughout the process.”

Azets has three offices in Yorkshire, in Leeds, Bradford and York, where it employees 334 people.

EOTs have been growing in popularity since they were introduced by the government in 2014.

According to the Employee Ownership Association, there are 1,650 EOTs in the UK. Its newly published manifesto of May 2014 said that EOTs deliver an average 20 per cent performance increase and 43 per cent revenue uplift.

​Research from the University of Stirling released last year also found that employee owned businesses deliver between an eight to 12 per cent productivity boost against non-employee owned counterparts.

The research, which surveyed over nine per cent of employee owned businesses in the UK, found that they are at least eight to 12 per cent more productive based on gross value added per employee.

The research also found that employee owned firms deliver twice as much in bonuses and dividends to employees, and tend to pay a higher minimum annual wage by roughly £2,900.