Yorkshire-based HECK! Food recruits family members to drive HGV delivery lorries after struggling to find drivers

The sausage and burger brand, HECK! Food is recruiting family members to drive HGV delivery lorries.

Bosses are also encouraging other people in the team to take an HGV licence, in a bid to reduce the food sector’s shortage of hauliers.

With the Road Haulage Association estimating the UK is short of some 100,000 lorry drivers HECK! co-founder Andrew Keeble has revealed that the brand is delivering its vegan, chicken and pork bangers and burgers, through his son Roddy who took his HGV licence last year.

Roddy’s wife Mica (25), who met and married Roddy at HECK! is also taking her HGV licence.

Bedale based HECK! has been forced to take matters into its own hands following numerous failed requests for drivers, Mr Keeble added.

“We’ve tried our regular haulier, we’ve tried outside hauliers, but there is no availability, they all just laughed at me when I said I wanted a lorry tomorrow night.”

As a result, Roddy, who possessed a class one HGV licence, is ferrying HECK!’s new launches from its Bedale base across the country “just so we can get the stuff out on the road and keep our bangers on burgers on the British plate”, Mr Keeble said.

"An HGV licence is a great skill to have and allows us all to muck in and fill the gaps when needed" said Roddy Keeble. "It allows us to respond really quickly when we have new listings and also meet seasonal demand. HGV drivers are really the life blood of the country."

HECK! has also implemented a 6 per cent pay rise across its workforce last week, which complemented an existing annual bonus of £1,000, Mr Keeble said.