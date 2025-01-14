Yorkshire-based Hethertons Solicitors expands senior team to support growth

York-based Hethertons Solicitors has recently made two senior appointments to support the growth of the firm. Jessica Roberts, has been appointed as Head of Corporate Law, and Hayley Crossman-Shaw, promoted to Head of Family Law, to strengthen their team and develop their departments.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica Roberts is returning to the firm from Leeds based Hill Dickinson LLP and ALT Legal. With over 20 years of experience in corporate and commercial law , Jessica is returning to her former role with the firm which she held for three years up until 2018.With particular experience in share and asset sales, purchases, mergers, company restructuring and shareholder agreements, her return will bring detailed knowledge of the local market to enhance the firm’s commercial services and support its regional growth.

Jessica said: ‘I am delighted to be returning to Hethertons at such an exciting time. The past few years have been invaluable in broadening my perspective and having kept in touch with the team and watching the firm grow, it feels right to be back with colleagues and clients, old and new, helping to drive forwards the commercial team’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Crossman-Shaw has been promoted to Head of Family, having been with the firm for two years. Hayley has experience in a wide range of family and private client matters, specialising in separation and divorce, children matters, financial settlements and contested financial proceedings, as well as emergency injunction proceedings.

• Image 2 (L-R) Jessica Roberts, Head of Corporate Law, Hayley Crossman Shaw, Head of Family Law, Hethertons

Hayley commented: ‘I am thrilled to have been appointed as Head of Family and I could not be prouder to take on this role. This represents an exciting opportunity to grow and develop a team that is dedicated to achieving the very best outcomes for our clients, providing them with the guidance and support they need during what are often challenging times.’

The firm continues to demonstrate its forward thinking approach, maintaining a balanced team of male and female colleagues which not only strengthens the internal dynamics, but also improves the quality of services offered to clients by ensuring well rounded solutions to meet their needs.

Tom Henry, Director at Hethertons Solicitors said: “We are really pleased to be welcoming Jessica back into the Corporate Law team and it is great to see the Hayley going from strength to strength and heading up our Family Law department. These two appointments will support future growth of the firm as we continue to grow and expand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad