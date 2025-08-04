Yorkshire-based HSL ventures into retail park space with new Warrington showroom

HSL, the Yorkshire based family-owned British comfort furniture specialist, is entering an exciting new chapter with the relocation of its Warrington showroom to a much larger space within a prominent mainstream retail park. Surrounded by some of the UK’s most recognisable high street names, the new showroom marks a move into a retail environment not previously explored by the brand.

This strategic shift enables HSL to reach a broader audience, many of whom may not yet be familiar with furniture that combines style with health and postural support. It also reflects HSL’s ambition to make its expertly crafted comfort more accessible, while trialling new concepts in an exciting location.

The new space will house an expanded collection of HSL’s handcrafted chairs, sofas, and beds, alongside iconic international brands Nicolletti, Himolla, and Stressless. In a significant first, the Warrington showroom will also introduce LivHome, HSL’s contemporary sister brand, beyond its flagship location in Aintree. Known for sleek, modern silhouettes that prioritise comfort and wellbeing, LivHome opens up a new design conversation for the HSL customer and invites a new generation into the space.

Ben Waters, CEO of HSL, said:

"This move is more than just a relocation, it marks the beginning of a new chapter for HSL. By stepping into a high-profile retail environment, we’re opening up important conversations around the future strategy, investment, and expansion of our business. The showroom is an opportunity for HSL to test new ideas, reach new audiences, and explore new partnerships in a way we haven’t before.

"Our team is genuinely excited by the opportunities this brings, and Warrington could well shape the future of how we connect with customers, while still staying true to the values of care, quality, and service that define us”

Leanne Eastwood, Managing Director of LivHome, added: "This is a really exciting milestone for LivHome, as it’s the first time our collection will feature within an HSL showroom. Being part of the new Warrington space allows us to introduce LivHome to a wider audience while staying true to our shared values of comfort and wellbeing. Our designs are all about making you feel as good as they look, and now customers can experience that first-hand alongside the trusted HSL offering."