Yorkshire-based JMG Group secures two acquisitions to increase market share across UK

The Yorkshire-based JMG Group has secured two acquisitions which will increase its market share in the South of England and Scotland.

The £205m group has acquired Southampton-based Knightsure Insurance Brokers in a deal that sees the group purchase the £1.8m boutique corporate insurance broker business. The acquisition strengthens the JMG Group’s foothold in the South of England following its recent acquisition of Wokingham-based BJP Insurance Brokers.

The T Alexander Insurance Brokers have been acquired by the Scottish-based JMG Group company Greenwood Moreland.

Scott Alexander, the former owner of T Alexander, will join the Greenwood Moreland team, primarily supported by the company’s Bathgate office.

Nick Houghton, CEO of JMG Group,

Nick Houghton, JMG Group CEO, said: “We are thrilled to bring these well established and highly successful businesses, at opposite ends of the country, into our group.

"Adding such high calibre industry professionals to our team gives us greater standing in the marketplace and additional wealth of knowledge and experience to tap into.

"Our deal with T Alexander also demonstrates our commitment to investing in our acquired businesses so that they can make sound

investments and grow their offering.”

JMG Group has grown rapidly since Mr Houghton completed a management buyout in 2020, backed by growth investor Synova. The group has acquired 16 businesses over the last two years.

The group plans to keep expanding, with strong organic growth being supported with a series of strategic acquisitions.

The group employs a team of more than 420 people across 25 offices, which stretch from the Highlands of Scotland to the south coast of England.

The group places more than £200m of premium annually and offers a

broad range of products to a diverse client base, supported by blue-chip insurers.

In November last year, it was revealed that Leeds-headquartered JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers had launched a new division following the

appointment of a community risk insurance specialist, Gary Newlyn.