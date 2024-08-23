Yorkshire-based manufacturer invests £1.75 million in factory and equipment

Specialist Glass Products (SGP), a leading bespoke structural glass manufacturer based in Huddersfield, proudly launches a brand-new virtual tour following a £1.75 million investment in factory and equipment.

The virtual factory tour features stunning drone footage, behind-the-scenes looks at each manufacturing process, and insights into the firm's innovative techniques.

Over the past 24 months, SGP has made an impressive investment of £1.75 million to advance its capabilities further and continue to push the boundaries of glass manufacturing. This includes an auto jumbo cutting facility, two straight-line edge polishers (both vertical and horizontal), and a CNC processing machine.

With such investment and dedication, the glass specialist was able to complete over 26,500 orders during the 24-month period, showcasing its ability to consistently deliver high-quality, bespoke glass solutions to clients across the UK and Europe.

The firm also experienced significant growth in its team, welcoming 33 new employees over the past two years, including an Assistant Works Manager, Quality Assistant, and Transport, Dispatch, and Production Administrator. This brings the total workforce to 101 dedicated professionals.

Andrew Taylor, Managing Director at Specialist Glass Products, said: "Our continued dedication and investment in our factory and people, along with the launch of our new virtual tour, highlights our commitment to innovation and excellence in bespoke structural glass manufacturing. This investment enhances our manufacturing capabilities and allows us to better serve our clients across the UK and Europe.

“Over the past two years, we have seen significant growth in our workforce and our ability to deliver a record number of custom orders. As we look to the future, we plan to expand our product offerings further, explore new markets, and continue to push the boundaries of glass manufacturing. Our dedicated team remains at the heart of our success, and we are excited to build on this momentum and drive even greater achievements in the years ahead."