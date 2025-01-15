Yorkshire-based MJ Gleeson reports ‘encouraging’ performance ahead of results

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comments come ahead of the company releasing its half-year results early next month.

The Sheffield-headquartered firm said in a statement that it expects the group’s results to be ahead of last year and in line with current market expectations.

Last year, the group posted pre-tax profit of £7.2m for the six months ending December 31 2023, a 55 per cent drop from the £16.1m it posted the year prior.

MJ Gleeson has reported what it described as “encouraging” results in the first half of its financial year.

In a statement issued earlier this week, the firm said its Gleeson Homes division had delivered a “robust performance” despite activity in the housing market remaining “subdued”.

The firm completed the sale of 801 homes, slightly ahead of the same period last year when it sold a total of 769.

Gleeson Homes enters the second half of the financial year with a forward order book of 597 plots, up slightly from 586 plots at the same time last year.

Graham Prothero, CEO of MJ Gleeson, said: “We are pleased to have delivered an encouraging performance during the first half, with Gleeson Homes increasing its completions compared to the first half last year.”

Including bulk reservations, net reservation rates for Gleeson Homes during the period increased to 0.55 per site per week, up from 0.41 per site per week during the same period last year.

The division’s programme of new site openings also continued, having opened 11 new sales outlets during the period, up from the two the company opened in the same period a year prior.

A statement from the firm added: “Gleeson Partnerships continues to see strong interest from both private rental investors and housing associations, though most of the latter remain unable to commit to transactions pending the Government’s new funding settlement.”

The group’s land division did not complete any sales within the period.

A statement from the company said: “Whilst, as anticipated, Gleeson Land did not complete any sales in the first half, demand for prime consented sites continues to be strong.

“The division is progressing a number of opportunities with several planning decisions expected early in the second half of the financial year and which should significantly improve performance compared to FY2024”

The group ended the period with net debt of £18.1m, a reduction from the same time last year when the company reported net debt of £18.7m.