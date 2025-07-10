Yorkshire-based mobility specialist, Fenetic Wellbeing named Which? Best Buy for Rollators and Mobility Scooters 2025

Skipton-based mobility specialist, Fenetic Wellbeing is celebrating a major milestone, after being awarded a coveted Which? Best Buy award for its exclusive Nitro Sprint Rollator.

Now in its 16th year of business, Fenetic is a nationally recognised name in the UK mobility sector, with multiple products earning Which? recognition in the past five years. This latest accolade for the Sprint Rollator in the rollator and walking aids category, highlights the product’s weight, adjustability, manoeuvrability and ability to travel on unsteady terrain.

The Which? Best Buy accreditation is one of the UK’s highest trusted accolades for both retailers and customers. Based on a thorough assessment of value for money, customer satisfaction and innovation, the awards assemble the top contenders for national recognition in a multitude of awards throughout the year.

Thomas Appelbee, co-founder of Fenetic Wellbeing, said: “We’re incredibly proud to receive another Which? accreditation for our rollators and mobility walkers. It reflects our ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction and delivering reliable, affordable mobility solutions. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and it’s fantastic to see that recognised nationally through this esteemed award.

“With over 90%1 of UK customers relying on reviews during purchasing, we’re delighted to have achieved the highest accolade to support customers with their buying journey.”

Caroline Beddington, a Sprint Rollator user, added: “I cannot recommend this rollator enough! It is a wonderful piece of lightweight equipment which allows me to easily manoeuvre, walk upright and as normally as possible and has given me my freedom back after my accident.”

Fenetic Wellbeing is proud to have achieved Which? Best Buy titles for other products, now with five Which? accreditations under its belt. The prized Cullingworth Chair has been rated the Which? best Rise and Recliner chair, consecutively, for the last six years. The Westminster Chair was named the 2024 Which? Best Value Chair; the Sapphire Mobility Scooter and Envoy 4 Mobility scooter were featured as two of the 2025 Best Mobility Scooters. The Atlas chair gained 3rd place in the 2024 Best Value chairs category. Now, the Sprint rollator has joined the list of Fenetic products gaining national recognition.

Founded by childhood friends Thomas Appelbee and Graeme Firth, Fenetic Wellbeing began in a small attic in Keighley. Today, it operates from a 30,000 sq. ft showroom in Skipton and serves more than 500,000 customers across the UK. From the offset, the company set out to bridge the gap between affordability and accessibility in the mobility sector, which continues to stand as its mission.