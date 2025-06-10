Yorkshire-based Outlier Technology celebrates success in helping SMEs make sense of complex tech systems

Outlier Technology, the Yorkshire-based business that fixes, streamlines and optimises technology systems, is celebrating its recent growth and success in helping numerous SMEs reach their business goals by ‘making sense’ of their tech processes.

Underpinned by an impressive team of tech specialists, Outlier Technology was founded by David Tyler in 2018 and has since evolved into a forward-thinking business with an unrivalled approach to building and reimagining technology systems.

With key clients including Southern Water, the business has achieved impressive growth and has doubled in size year-on-year over the last 24 months.

Fostering agile principles, rapid problem-solving, and a user-centric approach, Outlier Technology disrupts the typical approach to ‘digital transformation’ and successfully leverages existing technology to creating effective, straightforward solutions to achieve business objectives.

David Tyler, founder of Outlier Technology

Rooted in the belief that technology should be a help, not a hindrance, to a business, the team identifies any existing blocks and barriers and then works to streamline and optimise the systems in place. Taking a less is more approach, Outlier Technology works with the business’ preferred tools, building new systems only when needed.

David Tyler, Founder and Director of Outlier Technology, said: “Enterprise organisations face real challenges when it comes to leveraging technology to deliver on their business needs, and our aim at Outlier Technology is to make systems make sense. Straightforward business systems increase team productivity and improve performance, efficiency and growth, so it’s a no brainer for SMEs to simplify their processes.

“Since 2018 we have achieved exciting growth and have helped numerous businesses reach their commercial objectives. We have seen first hand how streamlining complex tech systems can make life easier for businesses, and we’re looking forward to helping even more businesses reach their goals.”

Since inception, David has worked hard to establish Outlier Technology as an innovative technology business that specialises in taking large, complex systems and untangling them to deliver real business needs.