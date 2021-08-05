Knaresborough-based global pest control technology leader Pelsis Group is to be acquired by specialist investment manager Pamplona

Headquartered in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, Pelsis is a global supplier to the world’s largest pest control operators, distributors and retailers through brands such as Edialux, Insect-O-Cutor, B&G, Curtis Dyna-Fog and Pest-Stop. Pelsis is recognised for its technical products and innovation, with a strong presence in global pest control markets

LDC backed the secondary buyout of Pelsis in August 2017 to help drive global growth. With LDC’s support, Pelsis delivered a targeted buy-and-build strategy that has enabled the business to more than double in size. This included the acquisitions of US-based Curtis Gilmour, French pest control supplier Edialux France and California-based Bird-B-Gone, the leading manufacturer of humane bird deterrents.

Through these acquisitions Pelsis was able to further extend its international footprint and grow its portfolio of brands, helping the business to increase its headcount from 270 to more than 600 people. Over the last four years it has also grown its global sales from €87m to €150m.

The transaction will enable Pelsis and its existing management team to drive further international growth. With the support of Pamplona, it will now look to establish its position as the global market leader of pest control products.

Andrew Milner, CEO of Pelsis: “We have always been focused on our objective to become a world leading supplier of pest control products. LDC has been a supportive investor throughout our partnership. They knew we wanted to grow through acquisition and they absolutely delivered by helping us to make three significant acquisitions. Today the business is a leader across multiple categories.