Yorkshire Based Power Plastics Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Manufacturing

Established in Sussex in 1973 by David Price, Power Plastics started life as part of a larger business before transitioning to an independent company and relocating to Leeds, West Yorkshire. The business quickly made its mark as a leader in manufacturing swimming pool covers and liners. Now headquartered in Thirsk, this month the family-owned company proudly celebrated 50 years of innovation and manufacturing with a special gathering of current and former employees.

The Power Plastics of the 1970s & 80s focused on making liners and covers for swimming pool covers along with tarpaulins for the construction industry. The business evolved to manufacture more complex PVC covers including liners and covers for water tanks and today manufactures a myriad of products ranging from military tents and cover solutions for large water treatment works to covering cruise ships and aircraft carriers.

Simon Price, Chairman of Power Plastics and son of its founder, remarked, “Reaching this significant milestone is a moment of immense pride for us, as we continue to champion UK and Yorkshire manufacturing. The company has come a long way since my father established it during the challenging business climate of the 1970s and today, we are thriving with a talented team of 110 employees across three locations in Yorkshire.”

The Power Plastics of today is both a fabric manufacturer and structural engineering company, which specialises in the design, manufacture and onsite installation of bespoke and complex cover solutions, comprising of fabric and structural metalwork. Operating internationally, the company supports a wide variety of industries and enjoys a reputation around the world for innovation and the quality of products and services it provides.

Richard Handley who is the company's longest serving employee, having started 43 years ago back in 1981.