Yorkshire Based Power Plastics Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Manufacturing
The Power Plastics of the 1970s & 80s focused on making liners and covers for swimming pool covers along with tarpaulins for the construction industry. The business evolved to manufacture more complex PVC covers including liners and covers for water tanks and today manufactures a myriad of products ranging from military tents and cover solutions for large water treatment works to covering cruise ships and aircraft carriers.
Simon Price, Chairman of Power Plastics and son of its founder, remarked, “Reaching this significant milestone is a moment of immense pride for us, as we continue to champion UK and Yorkshire manufacturing. The company has come a long way since my father established it during the challenging business climate of the 1970s and today, we are thriving with a talented team of 110 employees across three locations in Yorkshire.”
The Power Plastics of today is both a fabric manufacturer and structural engineering company, which specialises in the design, manufacture and onsite installation of bespoke and complex cover solutions, comprising of fabric and structural metalwork. Operating internationally, the company supports a wide variety of industries and enjoys a reputation around the world for innovation and the quality of products and services it provides.
Andy Beetles, Managing Director of Power Plastics, said: “Today we not only reconnected with former employees who joined the company as far back as 1973 we also took the opportunity to thank all the dedicated staff at our Thirsk HQ, including Richard Hanley who this year celebrates 43rd years with Power Plastics and octogenarian Jean Kane our oldest employee who first joined the company back in 1991”.