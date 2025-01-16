Yorkshire based Power Plastics joins two prestigious UK manufacturing associations to strengthen industry leadership

Yorkshire manufacturer Power Plastics has started 2025 by joining two of the UK’s most prestige manufacturing associations; ‘Made in Yorkshire’ and ‘Make UK Defence’.

Andy Beetles, Managing Director of Power Plastics, said: “As we continue to grow our business and broaden our client base and supply chain, joining these two industry groups will not only connect us with more UK manufacturers in the defence and wider industry sectors but also enable us to champion UK manufacturing both locally and internationally.”

Made in Yorkshire is part of the Made in Group, an organisation dedicated to promoting Yorkshire and the broader UK industry. Its primary goal is to unite British industry by expanding into new regions, connecting more businesses, and fostering stability, security, and prosperity across the nation.

With three manufacturing sites across Yorkshire, Power Plastics looks forward to leveraging the collective strength of the Made in Yorkshire network to expand its regional connections and further advocate for Yorkshire and UK manufacturing excellence.

'Made In Yorkshire' and 'Make UK Defence' logos.

Jason Pitt, CEO of Made in Yorkshire, said, “Power Plastics involvement with Made in Yorkshire demonstrates a commitment to exchanging best practices through our factory tours, nurturing local supply chains, and championing innovation—all of which underpin the vitality of our entire manufacturing community. By continually investing in operational excellence, Power Plastics embodies everything we stand for at Made in Yorkshire. We are delighted to welcome them into our network and look forward to joining forces to further boost both Yorkshire’s—and the UK’s—industrial success.”

Make UK Defence champions the UK’s defence supply chain sector, representing its interests to the government and wider industry. With a deep understanding of the UK defence industry and its supply chain, Make UK Defence plays a crucial role in advocating for its members and ensuring their voices are heard across the political spectrum.

As a leading supplier of tents, shelters and other solutions to the UK Ministry of Defence and various European governments, Power Plastics has a strong commitment to the defence sector. The company is excited to join hundreds of other like-minded UK manufacturers aiming to strengthen their presence in the defence industry.

