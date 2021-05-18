Yorkshire-based software firm Proactis secures contract win in Canada

The contract win has been announced to the City of London

Proactis Holdings has signed a three-year contract with Sheridan Nurseries, Canada's largest garden centre, retailer and grower to provide its business spend management solution across Sheridan's eight locations.

In a statement, Proactis said: "As announced previously, the group adopted a new go-to market strategy for each of its North America, France and Germany territories designed to replicate the successful models deployed in the UK and the Netherlands. This contract win is the second new customer in North America to sign up under the group's new go-to market strategy, and complements further success in Germany and France where the group has signed a total of four new customers under this model."

Tim Sykes, Chief Executive Officer at Proactis, commented: " We are delighted to see further evidence that our go to market strategy, positioning and offering are relevant in our key markets. It is clear that momentum in new business of this type is accelerating across our North America, French and German commercial operations and we look forward to that continuing in the short and medium term."