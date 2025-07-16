Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freshpak, a private-label producer of added-value egg products, chilled food-to-go snacks, and deli fillers, has been purchased for an undisclosed sum by The Compleat Food Group, a major UK chilled food manufacturer.

Freshpak employs approximately 500 people at its 40,000m2 production facility in Barnsley and had revenues of £93 million in 2024.

It is the UK’s number one supplier of private label chilled food-to-go snacks, deli fillers, and poached eggs, and is a leading egg processor. Its products are stocked in major grocery retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, and Co-op, and it also supplies foodservice customers.

The takeover is part of The Compleat Food Group’s ongoing strategy to become the UK’s number one chilled prepared food company.

Nick Field, CEO at The Compleat Food Group, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Freshpak to The Compleat Food Group.

"Its market-leading position in added-value egg products, deli fillers and chilled food-to-go is a perfect complement to our existing portfolio, allowing us to extend our capability and category leadership role to deliver further value and category growth with our existing partners, whilst also opening up new opportunities in both retail and foodservice.”

Toby Brinsmead, CEO of Freshpak, said: “Freshpak has built a strong reputation for quality, innovation and customer service.

"Joining The Compleat Food Group marks an exciting new chapter for the business, and I’m confident that under the Group’s ownership, Freshpak will continue to thrive and grow.”

A spokesperson for The Compleat Food Group added: “The acquisition gives The Compleat Food Group new capabilities in egg processing, enabling it to tap into growing consumer demand for health and protein-rich foods. Freshpak’s deli fillers complement Compleat’s existing deli business, while its food-to-go expertise unlocks further potential for innovation and growth in this category.

“It is the latest strategic acquisition by The Compleat Food Group, which is backed by European private equity firm PAI Partners. It follows the acquisition of SK Foods and Zorba Foods, and speciality food producer Harvey & Brockless in 2024.

"Earlier this year, the Group also acquired The Real Yorkshire Pudding Co, the leading supplier of own label and branded chilled Yorkshire Puddings in the UK.