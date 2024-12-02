Yorkshire-based Visiting Angels celebrates trio of award wins

Home care brand Visiting Angels is celebrating an exceptional hat-trick of awards – to round off what has been described as an "epic" year for the firm.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accolades highlight the company’s innovative business strategy, community focus and outstanding leadership under UK CEO Dan Archer.

At the prestigious Alicia Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards (GBEA), Visiting Angels was honoured with the Scale-Up Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the North East, Yorkshire and The Humber region. This category celebrates businesses that have achieved remarkable growth while maintaining their core values and identity – a hallmark of Visiting Angels’ carer-centric ethos. The recognition further underscores their ability to ‘scale up without losing culture’, a principle at the heart of their mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winning the Scale-Up Entrepreneur of the Year Award is a moment of immense pride for everyone at Visiting Angels,” said Dan. “Our carer-centric philosophy has been the foundation of our growth, ensuring we never lose sight of what matters most – our people. This recognition is a testament to the incredible talent and drive of our team, who have consistently gone above and beyond to ensure we are not just a great company but a company that makes a genuine difference.”

Dan Archer at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards

The GBEA, often referred to as ‘the Grammys of entrepreneurship’, celebrates the success stories of entrepreneurs who are shaping the UK economy. With a rich history of championing businesses that create meaningful change, the awards highlight leaders driving innovation, job creation and growth.

Vision

Adding to the celebrations, Dan Archer was also named Business Leader of the Year at The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards in the same week. This award recognises leaders who demonstrate outstanding vision, determination and results in their respective industries. Dan’s leadership has been instrumental in not only expanding Visiting Angels’ footprint but also setting a new benchmark for care providers nationwide.

“To be named Business Leader of the Year is an honour that truly belongs to every single member of our Visiting Angels family,” explained Dan. “Leadership is not a solo journey – it’s about inspiring those around you, fostering collaboration and empowering people to bring their best selves to work every day. It’s a privilege to lead such an exceptional group of people as we redefine what quality care looks like.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To round off an extraordinary November, Visiting Angels claimed a third accolade at the Connect Yorkshire Awards, winning the Leading the Way in the Care Sector Award. This achievement comes alongside their shortlisting for two honours at The Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards – Excellence in Employee Engagement and Best Employee Benefits Package – further cementing Visiting Angels’ reputation as a leader in both care and employee wellbeing.

“2024 has been an epic year so far for Visiting Angels,” concluded Dan. “Whether it’s supporting our carers, positively impacting the communities we operate in or setting the standard for ethical care across the UK, these recognitions inspire us to push even further. I’d like to dedicate these wins to our incredible franchisees and caregivers in Yorkshire and beyond, whose hard work is creating a ripple effect that’s being felt across the entire country.

“Our mission to lead with compassion, integrity and innovation continues to drive us forward, and these awards remind us that we’re on the right path.”