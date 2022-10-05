Yorkshire-born entrepreneur secures listing with Co-op for Malaysian sauces
A Yorkshire-born entrepreneur and his wife who left their jobs to focus on their sauce business will soon see their products on supermarket shelves.
Gerard Hackett, who grew up in Staithes, North Yorkshire, and Malaysia-born Mariae Hackett turned to making Malaysian sauces full time, and along with winning a number of awards, the couple have now secured a listing in almost 200 Co-op stores.
From this month, the business, Dapur Mariae (Mariae’s Kitchen) will supply its Malaysian inspired Spicy Sambal Sauce and Curry Paste - which are both vegan and gluten free – in Co-op stores.
After gaining the listing, they were also selected to take part in Co-op’s Apiary programme – an incubator scheme which works closely with local, community and smaller-scale suppliers to offer tailored and dedicated support and mentoring with advice on all aspects of the product journey, including industry and consumer insight; workshops; technical hints and tips and, access to the convenience retailer’s dedicated buying teams which enables suppliers to accelerate towards a retail listing.
Gerard and Mariae Hackett, said: “We are absolutely delighted and have been counting down the days until we see our product in almost 200 Co-op stores.
"Our aim is to spread the joy of Malaysian food, which is still relatively unknown, and the backing of Co-op is really supporting the development of our business, .”
Rebecca Oliver-Mooney, Co-op’s head of category, added: ‘They are exciting and innovative producers, with a real point of difference and, offering something unique which I am confident will interest and excite our shoppers – I am delighted to see their products on Co-op’s shelves.”