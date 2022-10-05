Gerard Hackett, who grew up in Staithes, North Yorkshire, and Malaysia-born Mariae Hackett turned to making Malaysian sauces full time, and along with winning a number of awards, the couple have now secured a listing in almost 200 Co-op stores.

From this month, the business, Dapur Mariae (Mariae’s Kitchen) will supply its Malaysian inspired Spicy Sambal Sauce and Curry Paste - which are both vegan and gluten free – in Co-op stores.

After gaining the listing, they were also selected to take part in Co-op’s Apiary programme – an incubator scheme which works closely with local, community and smaller-scale suppliers to offer tailored and dedicated support and mentoring with advice on all aspects of the product journey, including industry and consumer insight; workshops; technical hints and tips and, access to the convenience retailer’s dedicated buying teams which enables suppliers to accelerate towards a retail listing.

Gerard and Mariae Hackett, founders of Dapur Mariae.

Gerard and Mariae Hackett, said: “We are absolutely delighted and have been counting down the days until we see our product in almost 200 Co-op stores.

"Our aim is to spread the joy of Malaysian food, which is still relatively unknown, and the backing of Co-op is really supporting the development of our business, .”