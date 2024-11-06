Yorkshire brewery facing £325,000 hit from Budget offers some home truths to Rachel Reeves: Chris Burn

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I wrote a couple of weeks that I expected economic stability to be a big part of the Chancellor’s argument and it did indeed get plenty of mentions – although not quite as many as ‘growth’, the second pillar of her strategy. When it came to the detail, I must admit to being surprised by exactly how large the “spend” parts of what was very much a tax and spend Budget were.

It felt to me to be a surprisingly old-school Labour budget with hefty increases in the minimum wage and vast amounts of cash for the NHS while the individually wealthy and private sector businesses were essentially told to pick up the bill.

There are entirely fair arguments for going down that path with the desire for better public services a big part of why the Tories were turfed out after 14 years. But it is fair to say that it was not exactly the prospectus Labour has been setting out to the business community prior to the election.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Indeed, as Timothy Taylor’s CEO Tim Dewey pointed out in an excellent piece for the Sunday Times at the weekend, Ms Reeves had boldly promised to create “the most pro-business government this country has ever seen” in the run-up to polling day.

He said that instead Labour have “doubled down” on a pattern established by the Tory party in which constantly-shifting rules “make it harder and harder for businesses to survive, never mind prosper”. Timothy Taylor’s, a business which turns over around £30m a year, expects to face an extra £325,000 of increased costs from the Budget – largely relating to additional National Insurance contributions and higher wages.

But the biggest area of surprise as I listened to the Budget were the anaemic growth figures projected by the Office for Budget Responsibility. Keir Starmer said before the election that he wanted the country to aim for annual growth of 2.5 per cent but the OBR’s rather withering assessment suggests this Budget would not come close to delivering on that despite increasing spending by £70bn a year for the next five years.

Instead, it projected growth of 2 per cent in 2025 followed by 1.5 per cent over the remainder of its forecast – leaving GDP “largely unchanged” in five years.

In summary, the OBR believes the Government is spending an extra £70bn a year to end up in pretty much the same place on economic growth. As return on investment assessments go, that has to go down as a fairly brutal one.

It is particularly significant as Reeves and Labour have set great store on the importance of OBR assessments, giving them extra powers as a pointed reminder of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to shun the body before the infamous Mini-Budget.

However, there is some hope that plans to build 1.5m new homes through planning reforms and the creation of Great British Energy to bring forward clean energy projects will prove to be rabbits from the hat for the Government when it comes to delivering on growth. Neither were assessed by the OBR in its growth forecasts due to being at too early a stage.