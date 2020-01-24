The mechanical and electrical contractor, which employs more than 100 people, has opened its doors to new premises next to its Birstall headquarters.

Designed to accommodate the firm’s expanding electrical department, the building has been converted into bespoke offices and fitted out with sustainability in mind.

Projects are delivered on time, on budget and to the highest quality and safety standards

The latest energy-saving technology features throughout and electric vehicle charging points have been installed for the firm’s growing fleet of hybrid cars.

The firm, which opened its doors in 1992, is now preparing for further growth from its new home with a focus on targeting potential Yorkshire-based clients.

Craig Steele, electrical operations manager, said: “We’ve been incredibly busy but we’re always focusing on growing the business. We’ve forged a strong reputation nationally but see huge potential locally for our electrical division.

“We have the resources to deliver the full raft of electrical services from project management and design through to supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance. We’ve also moved quickly to adopt the latest technology for our industry, strengthening our design and calculation capabilities.”

As well as enabling YBS to take on more clients from the local area, the new office space will ensure the firm can accommodate more team members.

Mr Steele added: “We’re always on the lookout for experienced electrical engineers and managers to join our ever-growing team and this will be even more important in the year ahead.

“We have a strong learning culture and strive to ensure that all our people have the necessary skills and knowledge to perform at the highest level.

“Continued professional development is encouraged so that employees both in the office and on site, reach their potential.”

Since its formation, YBS has established a client base that spans the whole of the UK and provides mechanical and electrical services for new build projects and refurbishments.

Mr Steele concluded: “Our success stems from our hands-on approach which has been embedded by our managing director and filters through to every department and individual.

“Ultimately this ensures that our projects are delivered on time, on budget and to the highest quality and safety standards.”

