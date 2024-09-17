Yorkshire Building Society calls on Rachel Reeves to bring in new ISA for first-time buyers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HM Treasury invited representations for the Autumn Budget, which the Chancellor will deliver on October 30 and YBS has submitted a formal response.

The mutual has called on the Government to prioritise fixing the country’s “broken” housing market, enable more homes to be built, help people make their homes more sustainable and support first-time buyers.

Its recommendations included a new help-to-buy scheme covering all types of property, to help first-time buyers, as well as a new ISA to help those saving towards a house deposit.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaking to media during a visit to the Oval Village project in London, after the Chancellor announced the first steps the new Government will be taking to deliver economic growth. Picture: Lucy North/PA Wire

It also wants an increase in the Personal Savings Allowance from £1,000 to £5,000.

Tom Simpson, interim chief commercial officer at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “The Budget submission is an opportunity to influence Government policy in a way that will benefit our members.

“As a mutual, we are owned by our members and are committed to supporting them and helping customers achieve important life goals.

“We want to use our voice to stand up for our customers as they continue to face challenges such as the availability and affordability of quality homes along with the cost-of-living pressures.

“We want to see comprehensive reform of the housing market, to ensure its long-term viability for buyers, renters and landlords. It needs to work for all, or it doesn’t work.”