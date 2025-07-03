Yorkshire Building Society celebrates double mortgage award success

Yorkshire Building Society is celebrating a remarkable double win after being named Best Building Society Mortgage Provider at the Moneyfacts Awards and Lender of the Year at the Credit Strategy Awards – both prestigious national accolades recognising excellence in the mortgage industry.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Building Society is celebrating a remarkable double win after being named Best Building Society Mortgage Provider at the Moneyfacts Awards and Lender of the Year at the Credit Strategy Awards – both prestigious national accolades recognising excellence in the mortgage industry.

The mutual, which has branches across the UK and head office sites in Bradford, Leeds and Peterborough, took home the top award at the Moneyfacts Awards in London on 26 June for the second consecutive year. Just days later, it was honoured again at the Credit Strategy Awards on 2 July, further cementing its reputation for outstanding service and support for borrowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “It’s an absolute honour to have been recognised with not just one, but two top awards at such prestigious events. We’re incredibly proud that our award-winning products and services continue to help millions of members build financial resilience and achieve homeownership.

Chris Arthur-Mcguire Senior manager at Yorkshire Building Society collecting the Credit Strategy Award