Yorkshire Building Society profits fall by over £100m after interest rate cuts and staff investment

The mutual, which has three million customers and assets of £65.5 billion, recorded a core operating profit of £345.7m last year. This compared with £449.9m in 2023.

The building society said: “The mutual expected a return to more normalised levels of profit, because of a lower interest rate environment.”

The Bank of England base rate reached 5.25 per cent in August 2023 but was reduced to five per cent in August 2024 and then to 4.75 per cent in November 2024. Earlier this month, it was cut again to 4.5 per cent.

Susan Allen is CEO of Yorkshire Building Society

YBS chief executive Susan Allen told The Yorkshire Post the lower profit level could also be partly attributed to investments in staff, which had led to record customer satisfaction scores.

She said: "The interest rate reductions have clearly played a part and you’ll see that across the [building society] sector.

"We also invested in more people to deliver great service to our customers. We’ve invested in our digital service, we’ve invested in our colleagues and that has been part of the uplift in the cost base.

"We’ve had a reduction in income linked to the reduction in base rate and we’ve then spent more to deliver brilliant service to our members.

"They’re the key components; at the same time we haven’t stepped back from the value we offer to our savers. Despite the changes to the interest rate environment, we’ve continued to give phenomenal value to our savers.”

YBS paid an average savings rate of 4.21 per cent in 2024, which was 0.9 per cent above the market average and equating to an extra £430m in interest to its members.

Ms Allen said: “Over the last three years we have given our savers over an extra £1bn. We look after our members, we don’t have to give profits to shareholders so we can direct that money either directly to our members in the form of better rates and savings or through the investment we make in our branches, our digital and telephony services.

"We are investing for the future to be even more efficient and deliver better service. We’re very well positioned for a period of growth and to help more customers. That is really what drives us.”

YBS also launched a £5k Deposit Mortgage offering borrowers the chance to buy a property worth up to £500,000 with a one per cent deposit. The mutual said hundreds of first-time buyers had used the product as part of 41,000 residential mortgages it provided last year.

Ms Allen said: "When you listen to the calls with people who’ve been able to get on the housing ladder who thought they would never be able to, it is incredible what a difference this can make.

"We have a brilliant team of underwriters and every single application is looked at by a human being. It means we can make decisions and judgements that are hard to do with a fully-automated process.

"We are very thorough in terms of making sure we are only doing responsible lending.

"In many cases, it is people paying quite high rents who have a track record of demonstrating they can make the financial commitments of paying for a mortgage but are struggling to save a deposit.

"We are stepping up support for people who don’t have support from the Bank of Mum and Dad but are hard-working responsible individuals who just need that extra bit of support.”