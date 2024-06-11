Yorkshire Building Society to ask staff about parents' jobs as part of social mobility efforts

The announcement comes ahead of Social Mobility Day on Thursday, which aims to promote opportunities at work for all and show people from less advantaged backgrounds they can progress.

Yorkshire Building Society is one of more than 100 employers in the Progress Together network. It aims to create a financial services sector where people from all socio-economic backgrounds can fulfil their career potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joining the scheme is part of the mutual’s continued commitment to an inclusive workplace.

Tina Hughes, Director of Marketing and Digital at Yorkshire Building Society

To understand its starting position, colleagues have been asked to share information on their socio-economic background, such as their parents’ occupation and the type of school they attended. The data will help the Society understand where improvements may be needed and set targets.

The Office for National Statistics says a key measure of socio-economic background is the job your parents had when you were 14.

Tina Hughes, Director of Marketing and Digital Channels at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “At Yorkshire Building Society, we have colleagues with different beliefs, ages, cultures, outlooks and more – just like the communities we serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Social mobility is a key part of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy, which sets out our vision to build a Society where everyone, regardless of background or identity, feels valued, empowered and supported.

“We’re proud of that and we’re working hard to create an environment that’s welcoming and

inclusive, where everyone has the opportunity to develop and progress.

“We want everyone to have the chance to show their full potential – it’s about what they can bring to the business, not where they were brought up or the school they went to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can always go further and do more, and that’s why we’ve joined Progress Together.”