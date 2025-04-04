Yorkshire Building Society's external affairs team celebrate double win

Yorkshire Building Society’s External Affairs team have been crowned best In-House PR team at last night’s PRMoment Awards which celebrate excellence and recognise and reward outstanding campaigns and exceptional talent, in the UK PR and Communications sector.

The mutual which has branches across the UK and head office sites in Bradford, Leeds and Peterborough took the top award for In-House team for their work across the personal finance sector, providing a voice on issues that are high on the public agenda and matter to consumers and customers.

The team were also awarded the Financial Services Sector campaign of the year award for the work which highlighted the challenges currently facing today’s first-time buyers. With factors like high house prices, cost-of-living and interest rate increases impacting people’s ability to get on the housing ladder, the campaign provided solutions, including the popular £5K deposit mortgage product which is currently celebrating its first anniversary.

Tina Hughes, director of marketing & digital channels at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Demonstrating excellence in communication, and dedication to innovation—the external affairs team continues to set the gold standard, earning well-deserved recognition for their outstanding work.