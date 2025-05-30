Yorkshire business confidence rises, as more firms plan to hire, says Lloyds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business confidence in Yorkshire rose 18 points during May to 52 per cent, according to the latest Business Barometer from Lloyds.

A net balance of 54 per cent of businesses in the region also expect to increase staff levels over the next year, up 35 points on last month.

Looking ahead to the next six months, Yorkshire businesses identified their top target areas for growth as investing in their team, by investing in training (45 per cent), entering new markets (33 per cent) and introducing new technology (33 per cent).

The Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 businesses monthly and which has been running since 2002, provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationally.

Overall, UK business confidence increased 11 points in May to 50 per cent, which is its highest level since August 2024.

Firms’ optimism in their own trading prospects strengthened six points to 56 per cent, while their confidence in the wider economy also climbed 16 points to 44 per cent.

Construction firms’ confidence rose to a nine-month high of 56 per cent, while those in the service sector reported a one-year high of 54 per cent. Manufacturing confidence also rose by two points to 40 per cent. However, retail confidence fell by five points to 40 per cent, the lowest level since January this year.

Martyn Kendrick, regional director for Yorkshire and the Humber at Lloyds, said: “The warmer weather has brought with it a sunnier outlook for Yorkshire’s business, with greater optimism from firms in both their own trading prospects and the wider economy.

“It’s encouraging to see local businesses pursuing growth by expanding their teams and investing in training and development to build long-term success. We’re committed to working alongside them to support steps like these offering the insights and funding they need to seize new opportunities and achieve their ambitions.”

Hann-Ju Ho, Senior Economist, Lloyds Commercial Banking, said: “The rebound in business confidence suggests that firms might be in a stronger position for the next quarter. The rise in confidence is driven by a sharp increase in economic optimism, reflecting the recovery in financial markets amid more promising prospects for potential global trade agreements. Equally as encouragingly is the fact that trading prospects, wage expectations and hiring intentions also saw improvements this month. The positive trends in these metrics are important signals for potential growth and resilience in the business community and the wider economy. While we know that fluctuations do occur month on month and the global economic outlook remains uncertain, this month’s increase in confidence is an encouraging sign.”

