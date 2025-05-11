Yorkshire Business On The Spot: Jen Whitfield on Saturday sweet shop shifts and finding fossils on the Yorkshire coast
What was your first job? At 14 I had a Saturday shift in a sweet shop. My next job was in a toy shop. I effectively started my career by channelling my inner toddler.
What was your best subject at school? I was a good all-rounder at school but did surprisingly well in woodwork! The teacher begged me to keep it on for GCSE but I had an inkling I'd prefer Business Studies.
Name one person you’d like to have dinner with and why? My dream dinner party would be with the cast of Last One Laughing or Taskmaster. Comedians always have a story to tell, so I wouldn't get bored, and I'd love to see if I could make any of them laugh with my own (terrible) jokes.
What's your ideal day away from the office? At the Yorkshire seaside, eating fresh crayfish and gelato, finding fossils with my five year old, and getting my toes wet and sandy.