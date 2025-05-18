Yorkshire Business On The Spot: Kirsty Elton on building people's confidence and why she misses mucking out a stable

Every week, The Yorkshire Post asks a notable local business person about their background interest and hobbies. This week, it's the turn of Kirsty Elton, director of Everwyk Consulting.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th May 2025, 11:45 BST

What was your best subject at school? I really enjoyed learning languages and can speak French and German. My French teacher was a huge part of my education and encouraged me to do well.

If you weren’t in your present position, what would you be doing? Something where I could equally help make a difference to people, so they’re confident to achieve their goals.

What’s your ideal day away from the office? I work from home — usually with my dog snoring at the side of me. Ideal day off is a good walk followed by a pub lunch with my husband and dog.

Kirsty Elton, director of Everwyk Consulting.

What would you do if you won the lottery? Invest in some small businesses I currently work with to help them grow more quickly. Buy back some time so I could volunteer at a dog shelter. And get myself another horse — bizarrely, I miss mucking out a stable.

