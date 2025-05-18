Yorkshire Business On The Spot: Kirsty Elton on building people's confidence and why she misses mucking out a stable

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What was your best subject at school? I really enjoyed learning languages and can speak French and German. My French teacher was a huge part of my education and encouraged me to do well.

If you weren’t in your present position, what would you be doing? Something where I could equally help make a difference to people, so they’re confident to achieve their goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s your ideal day away from the office? I work from home — usually with my dog snoring at the side of me. Ideal day off is a good walk followed by a pub lunch with my husband and dog.

Kirsty Elton, director of Everwyk Consulting.