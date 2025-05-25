Yorkshire Business On The Spot: Marcus Morgan-Etty on his love of art and seeing opportunities everywhere

Every week, The Yorkshire Post asks a notable local business person about their background interest and hobbies. This week, it's the turn of Marcus Morgan-Etty, co-founder and creative director of SingleThread.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 25th May 2025, 11:45 BST

What was your first job? Washing pots at my parents’ restaurant. I remember having to stand on a box to reach into the sink.

What was your best subject at school? Art or design related. It founded my career.

If you weren’t in your present position, what would you be doing? I grew up in hospitality and am confident I’d still be running my own venue today. Despite the industry’s struggles, I see opportunities everywhere

Marcus Morgan-Etty, co-founder and creative director of SingleThread

What’s your ideal day away from the office? With my nine-year-old boy, at a beach, creating forever memories.

Name one person you’d like to have dinner with and why? William Etty, the artist from York, exhibited at the National Gallery in London. I believe he was my great-great-great-uncle, so we can discuss family and art.

What would you do if you won the lottery? I would help my sister with a house and support for her MS, provide my niece and her daughter with a house and the mental health support needed for Autism that the NHS can’t offer, and buy my mum a new house close to my sister to assist with her mobility.

What are your hobbies? Cooking. My waistline is living proof.

