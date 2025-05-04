Yorkshire Business On The Spot: Richard Michie on why he'd love to spend time with Mark E. Smith, being a glass collector and his dream day out

Every week, The Yorkshire Post asks a notable local business person about their background interest and hobbies. This week, it's the turn of Richard Michie, CEO of The Marketing Optimist.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 4th May 2025, 06:00 BST

What was your first job? My first job was a glass collector in my local pub, dropping glasses on a regular’s back was a bad early move.

What was your best subject at school? I’d like to think Art, but looking back maybe not.

If you weren't in your present position, what would you be doing? I’d still be in marketing but working for someone else

Richard Michie, CEO of The Marketing Optimist.Richard Michie, CEO of The Marketing Optimist.
What's your ideal day away from the office? 15 years ago, going mad at a festival. Now, a nice trip to the seaside with my family.

Name one person you'd like to have dinner with and why? Mark E Smith, now passed, singer with the Fall. He had a reputation as being difficult, but such a genius would be fascinating to meet.

What would you do if you won the lottery? Easy, retire to a little island in Greece and drink coffee under a tree.

What are your hobbies? The week after I turned 50 I started karate lessons, I’m now getting close to my Black belt, which is mad.

