Yorkshire Business On The Spot: Richard Michie on why he'd love to spend time with Mark E. Smith, being a glass collector and his dream day out
What was your first job? My first job was a glass collector in my local pub, dropping glasses on a regular’s back was a bad early move.
What was your best subject at school? I’d like to think Art, but looking back maybe not.
If you weren't in your present position, what would you be doing? I’d still be in marketing but working for someone else
What's your ideal day away from the office? 15 years ago, going mad at a festival. Now, a nice trip to the seaside with my family.
Name one person you'd like to have dinner with and why? Mark E Smith, now passed, singer with the Fall. He had a reputation as being difficult, but such a genius would be fascinating to meet.
What would you do if you won the lottery? Easy, retire to a little island in Greece and drink coffee under a tree.
What are your hobbies? The week after I turned 50 I started karate lessons, I’m now getting close to my Black belt, which is mad.
