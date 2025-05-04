Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What was your first job? My first job was a glass collector in my local pub, dropping glasses on a regular’s back was a bad early move.

What was your best subject at school? I’d like to think Art, but looking back maybe not.

If you weren't in your present position, what would you be doing? I’d still be in marketing but working for someone else

Richard Michie, CEO of The Marketing Optimist.

What's your ideal day away from the office? 15 years ago, going mad at a festival. Now, a nice trip to the seaside with my family.

Name one person you'd like to have dinner with and why? Mark E Smith, now passed, singer with the Fall. He had a reputation as being difficult, but such a genius would be fascinating to meet.

What would you do if you won the lottery? Easy, retire to a little island in Greece and drink coffee under a tree.