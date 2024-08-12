Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lovel Developments has submitted an outline planning application for a scheme which would deliver around 37,500 sq m of new business space at Green Park at junction 38 on the M62 at Newport, East Yorkshire.

The company itself relocated to Green Park in 2019 and sees the location as ideal for supporting the growth of local businesses and attracting significant inward investment, with this development having the potential to create up to 600 jobs.

Philip Lovel, who founded Lovel Developments in Beverley 25 years ago, said: “We began by specialising in strategic housing projects and then expanded into the health sector and commercial.

Philip Lovel (right), Managing Director of Lovel Developments, and Development Manager Steve Roberts at the proposed site.

"As our business grew, the search for a new home brought us to Newport, and we’ve had a front row seat here watching more businesses arrive and thrive.

“When this opportunity arose just a short distance from our offices we didn’t hesitate. We know from experience that it’s a great, strategic location and is in demand from a variety of business sectors, particularly as there is a limited supply of available space.

“We moved here because of the excellent road links to all points of the compass, we’re confident others will be eager to share those benefits and we’re currently working on similar projects elsewhere across Yorkshire, the East Midlands and the North West.”

Mr Lovel said the project will also reflect the priorities set out in the revised National Planning Policy Framework and the East Riding Strategy and Local Plan Update, and particularly the desire to promote and safeguard sustainable economic growth and jobs.

He said: “The proposals here are for a high quality expansion of the existing employment area at junction 38, providing new, additional, modern floorspace and creating many new jobs.

“There is growing recognition that planning decisions should help create the conditions in which businesses can invest, expand and adapt. Added to that there’s an expectation that significant weight should be placed on the need to support economic growth and productivity, taking into account both local business needs and wider opportunities for development.

“In the East Riding there’s a strong need and market demand for employment land to accommodate predicted growth and meet occupier requirements in key sectors such as renewable energy, manufacturing and engineering, agriculture, food and drink and many more.

"These proposals are of a scale and quality which will help to promote and support employment growth and stimulate continued economic investment to the area, consistent with regional and local aspirations.”

A company spokesperson added: “The proposals will benefit from the cluster of neighbouring businesses operating in growth sectors including distribution, manufacturing, energy, construction and civil engineering which have taken root in the area during two decades of development.

“Demand is expected from sectors including light industrial, general industry and storage and distribution.