The announcement was welcomed by construction businesses, who have long felt the impact of an under-skilled and limited talent pool, with recent Office for National Statistics figures showing more than 35,000 job vacancies in the sector.

Yorkshire and the Humber has an additional recruitment requirement of 1.7 per cent, meaning that an extra 17,800 construction workers will be needed before 2027.

And, with the volume of construction work taking place in the region projected to grow by 2.2 per cent each year, Yorkshire’s construction workforce has a long way to go to ensure we can meet this projection.

Darren Littlewood shares his expert insight

Capitalising on growth opportunities will require more than just standard training and upskilling. We don’t just need new talent – we need new talent that’s ready to deliver a more sustainable and future-proofed built environment. Ultimately, the government’s funding efforts will be futile if low-carbon techniques, circular economy principles and social value outcomes aren’t embedded in their delivery.

While many businesses have been turning towards modern methods of construction (MMC) for some years now, increased funding presents a chance to accelerate the switch.

MMC covers building methods that rely on off-site manufacturing, automation and prefabrication.

Research has found that homes made off-site using MMC can reduce carbon emissions by up to 45 per cent when compared to their traditional counterparts. Adequate training in MMC is no longer a luxury, it’s integral if net zero targets are to be met.

Additionally, skills like carbon accounting, digital modelling and community engagement are no longer fringe competencies, they are key to delivering projects that are viable, compliant and valuable.

As a Sheffield-based property business, at Henry Boot we’re a large regional employer. And on the ground, our premium housebuilder, Stonebridge Homes, is delivering several residential schemes, like those in Doncaster, Skipton, and Wakefield. What unites the projects is a careful balance between design and functionality, driven by a sensitive understanding of the people that will use them - the ‘S’ in ESG.

Amid a concerted construction upskilling effort, the importance of community-led development must not get lost, because those will be the people interacting with a space for decades to come.

As a member of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Council, I’m confident in the driving role that the region can play in not just plugging the construction skills gap, but providing a blueprint for rolling out green, high-tech construction skills, that meet the needs of both industry and community.

The government’s construction skills investment represents a valuable opportunity to strengthen a workforce that has long been overlooked. But this is just the first step; for the sector to truly benefit, funding must support more than short-term recruitment; it needs to contribute to a workforce equipped for the challenges and expectations of a changing industry that can embrace diverse talent and adapt to our changing economy.

Through our work in our home base of Yorkshire, we know that the region’s businesses can sit in the driving seat of this transition, embedding sustainability, innovation and community value into the way they train and develop their people.

With careful planning, Yorkshire’s property and construction businesses can create a more resilient and responsible construction industry.