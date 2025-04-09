Yorkshire businesses help Aldi hit spending milestone early

Aldi has met its commitment to increasing spending with British suppliers ahead of schedule, thanks to businesses in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2020, Aldi pledged to spend an additional £3.5bn a year with British suppliers by the end of 2025. However, Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket has already surpassed this target, spending more than £14bn with UK businesses in 2024.

Aldi has long prioritised building long-term partnerships with British suppliers and investing in home-grown businesses. Recent collaborations with Yorkshire suppliers such as JZ Flowers have contributed to this milestone, demonstrating Aldi’s commitment to sourcing high-quality British products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK, said: “British suppliers have always been at the heart of our business. From homegrown apples to Wagyu beef, and from crisps to cocktails - our range is full of incredible British products sourced from our amazing suppliers right here in the UK.”

JZ Flowers

“We remain committed to buying British wherever we can and surpassing our annual spending target ahead of schedule is a testament to that. By working closely with British businesses, we continue to champion local suppliers and support the UK economy.”

Located in Newport near Hull, family-owned business JZ Flowers has been providing British seasonal bouquets to Aldi since 1990. This year they are due to celebrate their 35th anniversary with Aldi – making them one of the supermarket’s longest-standing suppliers.

Giles Hurley added: “Hitting this milestone early is a proud moment for us and for the thousands of British suppliers we work with. Their hard work and dedication are what helps us deliver great quality and value to our customers every day.