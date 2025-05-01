Yorkshire businesses help furnishing industry charity raise £250,000 in record-breaking year of fundraising

The Furniture Makers’ Company, the City of London livery company and charity for the furnishing industry, has marked a milestone after raising more than £250,000 for good causes in the sector over the last year via a series of fundraising events held across the UK, including in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The livery company has supported the welfare of people working in the UK furnishing industry for more than 120 years and aims to help anyone from the industry, past or present, in need of financial help. The organisation awards grants, covering anything from essential household bills and disabled adaptations to funeral expenses and respite or convalescent breaks for those in need.

Over the past 12 months, the Furniture Makers’ Company and its eight regional committees have organised a series of regional charity events, ranging from an annual Yorkshire curry night hosted by the Aagrah Midpoint restaurant in Bradford, which raised £2,000 and a Yorkshire bowling night also in Bradford, to a clay pigeon shoot in the South East, a Buckinghamshire charity hoedown, a sponsored walk in the North West, a North East golf day and a tug of war tournament in the Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our role is to sustain a thriving British furnishing industry and a key part of this focuses on supporting those in need from within our ranks and those who have served the sector in the past,” said Jonny Westbrooke, CEO of The Furniture Makers’ Company. “Whether it’s coping with financial hardship due to the impact of bereavement, relationship or family breakdown, illness, reduced work hours or redundancy, we are here to help.”

Yorkshire bowling night winners, Harrison Spinks

He added: “As a long-established livery company, we are fortunate to have a loyal and enthusiastic membership who work hard to support our aims. Despite being based in the City of London, we represent businesses and sole traders right across the UK.

“Over the last year, with the help of our members, we have been able to support more people in need than ever across our vibrant, creative industry, from aspiring designer-makers still in education, to people working in every aspect of furnishing, and those who are retired.