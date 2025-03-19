Yorkshire car retailer named best in the country

A local car retailer is celebrating after being crowned the best in the country at a national awards ceremony.

Ray Chapman Motors, which operates four retailers across Yorkshire including the newly acquired Volvo showrooms in Bradford and Huddersfield, was awarded the prestigious Dealer Group of the Year accolade at this year’s Volvo Car UK’s Volvo Champions Awards.

The retailer's success comes as a result of several key investments over the past year. In October 2023, the retailer opened a brand-new, purpose-built showroom in Bradford and in August 2024 completed a full refurbishment of the Volvo showroom in Huddersfield, both of which feature a brand new workshop and MOT bay. Additionally, in Huddersfield, they invested in a new preparation centre, providing extra space for storing both new and used cars, as well as equipment.

The Ray Chapman group was also commended for being dedicated to delivering the highest standards for the Volvo brand across the United Kingdom, and for having some of the highest customer and employee retention rates.

Duncan Chapman, Managing Director at Ray Chapman Motors, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded the Dealer Group of the Year award by Volvo Cars UK.

“We are always looking to improve so we can provide the best and highest level of customer service, and we’re honoured to be representing Volvo and are already hard at work to maintain our title next year!”