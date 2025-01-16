Yorkshire care business nominated for customer service award

For the second consecutive year, Horizon Care is proud to announce that we have been nominated for the prestigious Customer Service Award at The Yorkshire Choice Awards 2025! https://www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk

The Yorkshire Choice Awards celebrate and honour businesses, organisations, and individuals who have made significant contributions to the Yorkshire community across various categories. Horizon Care's nomination in the Customer Service category highlights the organisation’s commitment to customer service and the people it supports.

Horizon Care provide specialist support in the community for people with learning disabilities, mental health and autism around Yorkshire and the Humber.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be in the running for the Customer Service Award at The Yorkshire Choice Awards 2025!” said Jamie Rankin, Managing Director at Horizon Care. “At Horizon Care, we’re all about going the extra mile to make a real difference in the lives of those we support. This nomination is a huge shoutout to our amazing team, whose passion and dedication shine through every single day. We couldn’t be prouder!”

The Yorkshire Choice Awards provide an opportunity for the community to recognise and celebrate the outstanding efforts of local businesses and individuals. Horizon Care encourages the Yorkshire community to show their support for health and social care by participating in the voting process and helping them achieve this well-deserved recognition.