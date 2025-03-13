Yorkshire care home company snaps up Bradford's Cooper House in seven-figure deal

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strong Life Care, which has its headquarters in Wakefield, has acquired Cooper House for a seven-figure sum from Priory Group in a move funded by NatWest.

Specialist business property adviser Montane Care brokered the deal on behalf of Priory Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper House is a purpose-built property with 80 en-suite bedrooms with wet rooms offering nursing, residential, dementia and respite care since its launch in 2009. It employs 140 staff.

L-R Scott Murcott, Adam Lee, Anthony Rae, Harpreet Banwait, Ayuuba Nafah and Michael Lea

It is Strong Life’s eighth care home in a growing portfolio. Last year, the company acquired sites in Armthorpe in South Yorkshire, Ferryhill in Co Durham and Hessle in East Yorkshire.

Strong Life was founded by Harpreet Banwait, who left a corporate finance career to look after his elderly grandfather in 2010. He bought a care home in Barnsley to place his grandfather and has grown Strong Life into a group employing 560 people.

Mr Banwait said he is in negotiations for further acquisitions in the north east as well as in the north west, where he is looking to establish a presence for Strong Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group currently has 500 beds across its portfolio and Harpreet said he is looking to double its size over the next 12 to 18 months.

Montane Care director Anthony Rae said: “We generated strong interest from multiple acquirers and it was a pleasure to achieve a quick sale by selecting an existing operator with proven funding.

“The demand for care homes remains strong and we continue to receive interest from companies and individuals seeking to acquire in the sector. Our proven ability to act swiftly and target the right buyers puts us in a strong position as we continue to grow our pipeline of transactions.”

Priory Group chief executive Rebekah Cresswell said: “We are grateful to Montane Care for its support during our ongoing project to divest of a number of older people care homes.