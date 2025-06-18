Yorkshire care home welcomes new owner as part of national expansion

A residential care service for adults with autism in Doncaster has a new owner.

Neville Lodge, known for its tailored, compassionate support and great outcomes for the people who live there, has been acquired by Milewood Individual Care and Support, a leading national provider of residential services for adults with complex needs.

Neville Lodge delivers 24-hour, person-centred care in a safe, structured, and fully renovated Victorian home for men and women living with autism. It is registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and was rated ‘Good’ across all five key areas — safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led — following its most recent inspection.

The home includes six en-suite bedrooms with private kitchenettes; a large communal kitchen and dining area; activity rooms; a small gym; music and relaxation spaces; and a welcoming family room. The property also features a large private garden and ample visitor parking. Just 15 minutes' walk from Doncaster town centre, it offers residents easy access to public transport, local shops, and green spaces like The Town Fields.

Martyn Heginbotham, chief executive of Milewood, said: “Neville Lodge is a shining example of what outstanding, person-centred autism support should be. The CQC’s ‘Good’ rating across the board confirms the excellent work being done by the team, and we are proud to welcome this service into the Milewood family. It’s a perfect fit with our mission to support people with complex needs to live meaningful, fulfilling lives.”

Tracey Jennings, manager of Neville Lodge, said: “From the initial meeting with the team at Milewood, it was evident that their principles, compassion and passion for delivering the best care and achieve the greatest outcomes for those they support was paramount.

"We are enthusiastic about this new venture and feel that with the support, guidance, and expertise that Milewood can provide, we will have the opportunity to develop this service to outstanding.”

The team at Neville Lodge was handpicked for their values and experience. They work closely with each resident, their families, and healthcare professionals to ensure every support plan is tailored to the individual’s needs and aspirations.

The acquisition is part of Milewood Individual Care and Support’s strategic expansion to strengthen its presence in Yorkshire and enhance its provision of autism-focused care across the UK. With more than 45 services nationwide, Milewood provides residential and supported living services for adults with learning disabilities, autism, and complex needs, with a focus on person-centred care, independence, dignity, and inclusion.