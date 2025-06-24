Yorkshire care homes recognised in Stars of Social Care Award for Design

Danforth Care Homes, operator of Primrose House in Brough, Montagu Hall in Mexborough, and Sid Bailey in Brampton, has been named the winner of The Care Home Design Award at the 2025 Stars of Social Care Awards.

The judges praised Danforth Care Homes for its exceptional, person-centred design that combines high functionality, wellbeing, and sustainability.

In their announcement, the Stars of Social Care Awards said:

‘Danforth creates environments where residents thrive physically and emotionally. Their thoughtful design approach transforms care settings into true homes, enhancing quality of life and fostering a deep sense of belonging.’

Built by LNT Care Developments, Danforth Care Homes feature en-suite bedrooms for all residents, bright and open social spaces, sensory-rich outdoor areas, plush cinema rooms, and in-house beauty salons.

Through use of solar panels and ground source heat pump technology, each Danforth care home is EPC A rated can be operated as a Carbon Free Green home, promoting sustainability and eco-friendly standards.

Kate Desmond, Managing Director at Danforth Care Homes, commented, “We’re so honoured to receive this award. Design in social care is not just about bricks and mortar – it’s about creating spaces where people can thrive and feel valued.

“This recognition affirms our mission to combine excellence in care with compassion in every Danforth care home.”

Danforth Care Homes were also finalists in The Outstanding Director Award, The Outstanding Care Home Provider Award, and The Learning and Development Award categories.

Maxwell Andrews, Danforth Care Homes’ Business Support Manager, was highly commended in The Great Marketeer Award category for his efforts in ‘bringing care to life through innovative, heartfelt marketing’, and ‘redefining how care is understood and making a lasting impact across the sector’.