Yorkshire chartered surveyor becomes one of the youngest in the world to achieve Fellowship status
West Yorkshire-born James Brook, founder of Novello Chartered Surveyors, has recently been awarded a prestigious fellowship from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).
At 31 years old, he is one of the youngest Fellows out of 134,000 RICS members worldwide.
Mr Brook said “The past few years have been a challenging time for any new business but I am so proud of where Novello is today and our plans for the future.
"I started at the bottom achieving first qualifications with Countrywide back in 2014.
"Since then I have taken every opportunity to work towards the next goal, taking risks and doing things my own way.
"My plans for the next few years are even bolder and I can’t wait to see where the future takes us.”
James was awarded Fellowship status for his work in setting up Novello Chartered Surveyors alongside cofounder Jack Pye.
Together they have grown the business from four to 28 employees in just three years despite launching on the cusp of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company now covers Yorkshire, the South East, and London.
Novello are also the only chartered surveying company whose surveyors are all qualified drone pilots.
In 2020, aged 31, Mr Brook also won the RICS Chartered Surveyor of the Year Award, making him one of the youngest people to have ever won.