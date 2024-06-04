Yorkshire Children’s Charity hosts alternative to Royal Ascot to raise cash for good cause
The Yorkshire Children’s Charity is hosting an alternative to Royal Ascot in Yorkshire to raise cash for a good cause.
Taking place on Thursday June 20, The Yorkshire Polo at Allerton Country Park will feature two followed by a three-course dinner and silent auction to raise money for Yorkshire Children’s Charity. The Yorkshire Polo will be followed by a clay shooting event to continue the fundraising efforts on Friday June 21.
Visit: https://yorkshirechildrenscharity.org/ for more information.
