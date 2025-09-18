Yorkshire Children's Charity: Shortlist revealed for Residential Real Estate Awards

The rising stars of Yorkshire’s residential property world will be honoured at a major business event in aid of a charity that supports under-privileged children.

The Yorkshire Residential Real Estate Awards, organised by Yorkshire Children’s Charity, will be held on Wednesday 8 October at New Dock Hall in Leeds, to celebrate the finest developments, agents and projects.

The event raises funds to support children in the region who are at a disadvantaged due to ill health, disability or financial circumstances. It will help to fund the charity’s ‘Warm, Dry and Ready to Learn’ winter support campaign, which this year will supply more than 2,300 children who are living in poverty with essential winter items, such as winter coats, shoes, bedding and pyjamas.

The Yorkshire Post is one of the charity’s supporters and Greg Wright, the paper’s deputy business editor, will attend the ceremony and present an award.

The shortlist for The Yorkshire Residential Real Estate Awards, organised by Yorkshire Children’s Charity, has been announced. (Photo supplied by Yorkshire Children's Charity)

Charlotte Farrington, founder and CEO of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, commented: “Judging is always a lengthy process for the Residential awards as the industry is full of talented individuals and incredible companies, and we appreciate the time everyone took to submit them.

“Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted, we are really looking forward to announcing the winners on the awards evening.”

The companies in contention for the best large development are Kelham Central, Kensington Fields, Leonara House and Wood Street Collection, Wakefield, while Brewster Bye Architects Ltd; DLG Architects and S+ SA Architects are on the shortlist for the Best Residential Consultancy Practice trophy.

The Best Small Development shortlist features Craven Barn, North Yorkshire, Market Place, Hebden Bridge; Spring Meadow Passive Homes and The Willows development at Denby Dale.

Cobourg, Kestrel Estates and Myrings are competing for the Best Small Agent title and GSC Grays and Simon Blyth are shortlisted in the Best Large Agent category.

The Best Residential Operator nominees are Allsop Letting & Management; Hestia and PLATFORM. The Best in Build to Rent shortlist features Kensington Fields; Phoenix and Spinners Yard.

In contention for the Best Residential Developer award are Forge New Homes; Strata; Torsion Group and Vivly Living while the Yorkshire Game Changer award is being contested between Citu; Strata- Rehabilitation Programme and Vistry. The winners of the rising star and property personality award will be announced on the night. Yorkshire Children’s Charity, which was launched in January 2022, has raised £7m and supported 50,000 children across more than 200 schools. This year’s awards are sponsored by Gowling WLG, Edward Architects, Hampshire Trust Bank, SCP Transport, DS Emotion, Zenko, Walker Morris, Vistry and The Yorkshire Post.