Yorkshire Children's Hospital Fund renamed Luma as businessman becomes chair

The Yorkshire Children's Hospital Fund has relaunched as Luma Foundation and will be chaired by Alex Duckett, managing director of office space provider Gilbanks.

Mr Duckett, whose daughter had life-saving surgery in Leeds, is taking over as chair from Jo Ropner, the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire.

He has set ambitious plans for the charity to raise money to purchase essential robotic equipment and advance medical technology for children and neonatal wards.

Mr Duckett said: "People often think a serious illness will never happen to their family, but then out of nowhere, your child is facing a potentially life-threatening disease.

"We owe so much to the Leeds hospitals and medics, and I felt compelled to get involved and support the essential work they do for children in the region."

Mr Duckett will be supported by three other trustees, including Dr Naved Alizai.

Dr Naved Alizai is a consultant paediatric surgeon at Leeds Children's Hospital with an interest in gastrointestinal and liver surgery.

He is an experienced keyhole surgery specialist, a proctor of robotic surgery for the UK and Europe and a member of the team providing the supra-regional service for liver diseases - one of only three in the UK.

Dr Naved has identified two pieces of equipment that have the potential to revolutionise training for the hundreds of up-and-coming surgeons who train in Leeds. The equipment will ensure Leeds continues to attract and retain the best minds.

The latest interventions mean more complex operations and shorter surgery times for children, which ultimately means less time under anaesthetic and, therefore, a faster recovery.

The charity aims to raise £500,000 to fund equipment purchases. It plans to hold fundraising events, including charity balls and corporate away days. The charity is seeking partnership opportunities with businesses across the region.

Dr Naved Alizai said: "These much-needed funds will enable us to purchase the latest robotic equipment. It allows more complex surgeries than keyhole procedures, and when coupled with AI, progress can be made at unprecedented rates. I look forward to working with Alex as we take the charity to the next level."