Yorkshire chippy to shut over rising fish and energy prices

Queensbury Fisheries, on Brighouse Road in Queensbury, will close from Saturday, April 16.

Its owners - who have run the shop for the last three years - posted on social media: "Unfortunately due to the continuing rise in costs of fish, energy and other essential materials, it is just not cost-effective to continue running the business.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This has not been an easy decision for us as we have been really busy and value all of our customers.

Queensbury Fisheries is to close this month

"We have had the most amazing time building up our small family business to where it is today and would like to thank all our customers for your support.

"We have had so many laughs with you all along the way. A huge thank you again for your custom through the last three years."