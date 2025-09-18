Yorkshire commercial property agent appoints head of valuations services

Leading Yorkshire based commercial property agent, Dacres Commercial, is further expanding its specialist team with the appointment of James Carruthers as the firm’s Head of Valuations Services.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James will predominantly operate across Dacres Commercial’s offices in Harrogate and Leeds city centre, where he will act for lenders and owners of commercial property including pension funds, charities, public sector organisations, private companies and individual investors.

He will also be responsible for valuing rural property on behalf of Harrogate based Lister Haigh, which Dacres acquired earlier this year. Lister Haigh specialises in rural assets that require valuation advice for lending, business, asset management and tax planning purposes. In addition, James will work closely with Ian Cox, who is a director in Dacres’ agricultural team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James brings a wealth of experience to the role after previously spending 15 years at a Newcastle based property firm where he was a partner and assessed a broad suite of properties. These included prime office, retail and industrial premises as well commercial and residential development sites, alongside more specialised assets such as churches, leisure facilities, waste recycling facilities and diversified farms.

Left to right is James Carruthers and Ian Cox from Dacres Commercial.

James is a qualified member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), as well as being a member of the RICS Valuer Registration Scheme, and recently completed the RICS Expert Witness Certificate programme.

James, who lives in Knaresborough, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to join a highly regarded Yorkshire based property company. After meeting the team, there’s a genuine appetite for growth across the firm’s valuations services, which makes this an exciting career move.”

David Ogilvie, who heads up Dacres Commercial, said: “We work across the whole of the North of England and in addition to valuing assets for sales and acquisition purposes, we regularly carry out valuations that are used for section 18s, dilapidations, leasehold enfranchisement, secured bank lending and a full range of other purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a growth area for us and James has a strong track record working with all types of organisations and his market expertise and vast experience will further enhance our offering in this specialist area. He’s a very welcome addition to the team.”

Dacres Commercial, which is part of leading Yorkshire estate agency group, Dacre, Son & Hartley, is headquartered in Leeds and offers a full range of commercial property services.