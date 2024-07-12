Yorkshire companies win national life sciences awards

Paxman Coolers from Huddersfield and Conductive Transfers from Barnsley both won awards at the recent Medilink UK National Healthcare Business Awards in London, in recognition of their achievements and outstanding contributions to the MedTech life sciences industry.

Paxman’s scalp cooling system won the national Export Achievement Award from an exclusive shortlist comprised entirely of winners from each of the regional Medilink Awards. Paxman winning the Medilink North of England Healthcare Business Awards 2024 export achievement category.

Huddersfield based Paxman helps patients to minimise chemotherapy-induced hair loss, which is widely recognised as one of the most traumatic side effects associated with cancer treatment.

Richard Paxman, CEO of Paxman Coolers, said, “Since FDA clearance for Paxman scalp cooling was achieved in 2017, our focus continues to be to expand patient access in the USA, whilst working hard to make reimbursement a reality for United States cancer patients. Receiving such recognition alongside other fantastic UK MedTech businesses is a testament to the ongoing dedication and hard work of our team. We’d like to extend a huge thank you to Medilink for all their support in our growth journey and particularly our US expansion, which now accounts for 50% of our global business.”

Conductive Transfers won the national Innovation Award after winning the Medilink North of England Healthcare Business Awards 2024 innovation category.

Barnsley based Conductive Transfers have removed the need for wires in smart technologies by incorporating a conductive circuit within a heat transfer to create functional textiles. Thousands of new innovations are possible with this amazing disruptive screen-printed process.

Mel Revitt, Managing Director of Conductive Transfers Ltd, said, “We are delighted to have won this national award from Medilink UK in recognition of our outstanding innovative technology in the medical field. This award follows ‘The Kings Award for Enterprise 2023 – Innovation’ last year and is a recognition that we are at the forefront of printed electronics and smart textiles. Thank you to our customers, partners, Medilink and all the hard work of our team.”

The independent judging panel at the national awards, who represent key stakeholders from across the life sciences spectrum, were tasked with assessing each entry of seven categories on the merit of their contribution to the improvement of patient care in the healthcare sector.

Bill Cruise, Chairman, Medilink UK commented,“The Medilink UK Awards have once again been a tremendous success, and I offer my congratulations to all the award winners and finalists. Now, more than ever, we need the groundbreaking contributions of these and the many other companies across the life sciences sector to improve patient outcomes and provide efficiency.