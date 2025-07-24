Yorkshire company celebrates care that's tailor made during Good Care Month

Yorkshire based Czajka Care Group is marking Good Care Month this July by shining a light on its team and the way they continually deliver tailor-made care that meets individual resident’s needs and wishes, as well as highlighting how rewarding a career in care can be.

Shipley headquartered Czajka Care Group owns and operates three care and nursing homes, which are all rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission. Brookfield Care Home and Staveley Birkleas Nursing Home are in Nab Wood close to Saltaire; and Currergate Nursing Home is in Steeton, between Skipton and Keighley.

Across the three sought after homes, a team of 270 dedicated nurses, carers and support staff provide a huge range of care for people that is renowned both locally and nationally.

At Brookfield Care Home and Currergate Nursing Home, day care, full time care, intermediate care, palliative care, rehabilitation care, rehabilitation from illness, respite care and short breaks are all available.

Brookfield Care Home

At Staveley Birkleas Nursing Home, a specialist team look after young adults with physical disabilities including brain injuries, Huntington’s, motor neuron disease, multiple sclerosis (MS) and much more.

Good Care Month is an annual campaign celebrated throughout July. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of social care, celebrate the dedication of care professionals, and encourage people to consider care work as a fulfilling career.

Czajka Care Group’s Managing Director, Konrad Czajka said: “Good Care Month is an opportunity to highlight everything that makes the care industry special, as well as the people who work in the sector.

“As a family-run business with more than four decades of experience in care, we understand how important it is to get the right care. Our loyal and dedicated team sets us apart and the compassion, adaptability and respect they bring to their roles is outstanding.

“I discovered very quickly all those years ago how much I loved working in care. The people you meet, from residents and their families to dedicated colleagues and professionals across health and social care makes every day different, challenging and meaningful. Czajka Care Group pulled me in 42 years ago and I never looked back!

“It offers a hugely rewarding career and for any young people currently considering their options, or for those thinking about a career change, we’d urge them to get in touch with us. A key element of our success is our commitment to high-quality training and ongoing professional development, through our own dedicated training centre, staffed by experienced professionals who deliver a comprehensive range of care-related courses. This means we offer lots of learning and career development opportunities, which is why many of our team have worked here for decades.”

Konrad added: “Crucially, we don’t take a one size fits all approach, we care about delivering individual tailor-made care that fits with each of our residents’ needs and wishes. We provide a safe and welcoming environment where we deliver care that’s person-centred, respectful, and empowering.

“Together, we’re committed to helping our residents live life to the fullest – on their terms, with dignity and joy – which is why so many of our residents come to live with us following a personal recommendation from family and friends.”