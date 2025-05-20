Yorkshire company GenM challenges retail leaders to drive real change at World Retail Congress

Heather Jackson, Co-Founder and CEO of GenM - the Menopause Partner for Brands and Home of the MTick® - appeared at World Retail Congress last Tuesday 13th May to ignite retail leaders to the purposeful growth opportunity of the new retail category of “menopause”, and the importance of enhancing experiences for underserved customers.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GenM CEO, Heather Jackson, took to the stage to ignite retail leadership to the market opportunities and menopause category creation on Tuesday 13th May, at World Retail Congress.

With 15.5 million women currently navigating the menopause in the UK [1], GenM is challenging retailers to better serve the overlooked and underserved consumers.

Menopausal women are the fastest growing demographic of shoppers and account for £2.4 billion spending power within the health, beauty, and wellness category. [2]

Menopausal women are the fastest growing demographic of shoppers – with the number of shoppers purchasing menopause-related products hitting record highs last year – yet despite this demand, menopause products remain an underdeveloped category in many stores. [2]

15.5 million women in the UK and 1 billion globally are currently experiencing the menopause, yet 87 per cent of women report feeling overlooked and underserved. [1]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GenM CEO and Co-Founder, Heather Jackson

In fact, while 94 per cent of women want to shop menopause-friendly products, two thirds (66 per cent) say that they are difficult to find1 - leaving significant revenue on the table for forward-thinking brands.

Sales of menopause-related health and beauty products are projected to reach £100 million in the next three years, up from £42 million in 2020. [2]

With over 120 purposeful brand and retail partners, the GenM collective is committed to enabling women to search, source and shop with confidence for products to support their menopause signs.

Driven by the MTick®, the Yorkshire-based company is transforming the menopause shopping experience through creation of a new retail category that delivers menopause-friendly designated space in-store and online, curated and trusted product ranging, improved signposting, and clear education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 800 attendees, World Retail Congress is the premier meeting place for global retail leaders to spark discussions on sustainable, practical and profitable growth drivers.

Heather Jackson, Co-Founder and CEO of GenM says, “It's an honour to be involved in these discussions at World Retail Congress, not as a retail leader, but as leading retail – to push for real change and carve out a space for menopause as a category in its own right, as the menopausal consumer deserves. Menopausal women account for £2.4 billion spending power within the health, beauty, and wellness sectors – they're the decision-makers of the household – and that’s an audience not to be ignored.

“This will be one of the biggest growing retail categories in the next 10 years, and it’s so important for retailers and brands to join the conversation. Not only is this an incredible opportunity for purposeful retail growth, but at the end of the day, it’s also just the right thing to do. This is about trust, visibility and providing support for real women, empowering them to live their menopause, their way.”

Heather is available for limited interview opportunities to discuss overlooked and underserved customers and an opportunity for purposeful growth within the menopause category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the GenM Collective and the MTick®, or download the GenM 2024 Visibility Report, visit www.gen-m.com.

References:

[1] UK Visibility Report 2024 - representative of 2,000 UK respondents.