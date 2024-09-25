Yorkshire construction firm begins preperation work on two new primary schools
The primary schools, which are being funded by North East Lincolnshire Council, the Department for Education and through Section 106 contributions, will be run by Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust.
The projects, based on Matthew Telford Park in Scartho, and on land off Sunningdale in Waltham, received planning approval at the start of the year. Hobson & Porter is now on-site this preparing the ground for the initial phase of the works.
Joe Booth from Hobson & Porter said: “We have a long and successful track record in the education sector, across both Lincolnshire and Yorkshire, but it’s still always an exciting moment to start work on new-build school projects, which will inevitably become valuable assets within their respective communities.”
Both schools will have 210-pupil places, including specialist provision for 12 students with special educational needs and disabilities.
Speaking shortly after Hobson & Porter were announced as the winning contractors, Council Leader, Councillor Philip Jackson, said: “It’s great to see this project now progressing, with a building contractor appointed and getting on site. These two schools will provide some much-needed additional education provision for children in our area.”
