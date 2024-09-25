Yorkshire construction firm begins preperation work on two new primary schools

The primary schools, which are being funded by North East Lincolnshire Council, the Department for Education and through Section 106 contributions, will be run by Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust.

The projects, based on Matthew Telford Park in Scartho, and on land off Sunningdale in Waltham, received planning approval at the start of the year. Hobson & Porter is now on-site this preparing the ground for the initial phase of the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Booth from Hobson & Porter said: “We have a long and successful track record in the education sector, across both Lincolnshire and Yorkshire, but it’s still always an exciting moment to start work on new-build school projects, which will inevitably become valuable assets within their respective communities.”

Yorkshire construction firm, Hobson & Porter, has started preperation work on two sites in Waltham and Scartho to build two new primary schools that will open in September 2025.

Both schools will have 210-pupil places, including specialist provision for 12 students with special educational needs and disabilities.